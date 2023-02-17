New York (PIX11) There’s a new set of wolves on the prowl in Paramount+’s new show ‘Wolf Pack.’ The show follows four teens who come together through a supernatural bond during a California wildfire. All of them have a relationship to the wildfire and it’s about them coming into their own.

Actor Rio Mangini takes on the role of ‘Austin’. He describes his character as a deeply layered person who is very intense, outspoken, and likes provoking others. Sarah Michelle Gellar is also on the show as ‘Kristin Ramsey’. Mangini had a chance to work with Gellar and called it a great a experience.

‘Wolf Pack’ is streaming now on Paramount+.