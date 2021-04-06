‘The Stylish Chef’ offers sneak peek of brunch event in Manhattan

NEW YORK — Restaurants across the city are operating at 50%, which means more opportunities to gather with friends.

Brooklyn’s “Stylish Chef,” Garth Cheese, is giving us a good reason to do just that.

He’s hosting a Sunday brunch on the Lower East Side on April 11 that will not only showcase his delicious dishes, it will also feature his bottomless bellinis and mimosas with a Stylish Chef twist.

He joined PIX11 News to offer a sneak peek on what to can expect. 

Tickets to the event can be found on the Stylish Chef’s website.

