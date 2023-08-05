New York (PIX11) The diverse Emmy Award-winning series ‘The Shop Uninterrupted’ recently wrapped its 6th season. It will also hit the road for the public. ‘The Shop’ has featured influential figures such as Barack Obama, Jay-Z, Drake, Idris Elba, Lebron James who also serves as the executive producer, and so many others. It tackles today’s topics with a barbershop setting.

Co-creator and chief brand officer of the Springhill company Paul Rivera wants to plant the seed of good conversation. Rivera is excited to bring the show on the road for a 3 city tour. The first stop will be in Brooklyn, New York. Method Man and Julius Randle will be onhand for the conversation along with a surprise guest.

The event will be free for the public. To RSVP and get more information visit theshoplive.uninterrupted.com.