Over the past year most of us have spent as much time online with people as in person, if not more.

This new “Zoom life” is creating some of its own trends, including men dialing more into their looks and getting more comfortable with products like makeup.

In fact, Google searches for “men’s makeup” went up 800% in the past year.

Founders of men’s beauty brand Tribe Cosmetics Matthew Rodrigues and Pergrin Pervez filled the PIX11 Morning News in about the growing phenomenon.