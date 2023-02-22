NEW YORK (PIX11) — The latest numbers from the MTA show that bus and train ridership is way up in 2023 over 2022, but it’s still below pre-pandemic levels.

This year, Governor Hohul’s budget has $6.6 billion dollars in operating aid going to the MTA. But a coalition of organizations, unions, and politicians claim that’s not enough. They want $300 million more for off-peak hours train and bus service.

Danny Pearlstein from the Rider’s Alliance joined PIX11 Morning News to talk more about funding off-peak travel. Watch the video player for more.