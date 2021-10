The award-winning podcast “The Rick H. Show” has been killing it. The podcast covers everything from social issues to sports to entertainment.

That’s just a peek into the weekly show.

Rick Hierro and Luis De Leon aka “Craze” spoke with PIX11 News to celebrate finishing a hundred-plus episodes and how the show has changed since starting.

Catch “The Rick H. Show” podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and Google podcast.