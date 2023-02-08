New York (PIX11) ‘The Housewives of New Jersey’ has returned and this time with some new spice for the 13th season. Danielle Cabral is now a member of the family. The show will keep it’s audience entertained with the wild chaos they love.

Danielle shared she was a fan of the show and watched the earlier seasons. When she made the decision to join the show, she wanted to get to know everyone. Cabral says this season will bring New Jersey back to it’s roots and show why people love Jersey.

New episodes of ‘The Real Housewives of New Jersey’ are available on Bravo every Tuesday night at 9pm.