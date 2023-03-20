NEW YORK (PIX11) — Former President Donald Trump has said that he expects to be arrested in a New York City case concerning hush money paid to adult film star Stormy Daniels, encouraging supporters to protest.

Political analyst Morgan Pehme joined PIX11 Morning News on Monday to discuss the case and what it could mean for Trump’s political fortunes as the Republican seeks another term in the White House.

“The bar isn’t that high to bring an indictment,” said Pehme. “But certainly the outcome matters.”

