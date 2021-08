NEW YORK — Don’t count her out — she may just find the next superstar.

Actress Heléne Yorke stars in the critically acclaimed comedy series “The Other Two” on HBO Max, which hails from Lorne Michaels and former “SNL” head writers Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider.

The show’s now on its second season.

Yorke spoke with PIX11 News to discuss her show and what viewers can expect.

Catch “The Other Two” streaming on HBO Max with two new episodes weekly.