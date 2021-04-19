The ONE Festival brings stories of migrants to life on stage

NEW YORK — A humanitarian crisis is growing along the Texas border as thousands of migrants continue to cross the border into the United States.

Border patrol agents have captured more than 68,000 migrants so far this year — many of them families escaping devastating conditions in Honduras and are seeking asylum in the country only to end up packed into centers and separated from their children.

Local actors are bringing these stories to life on stage and are hoping to make a difference.

Actress Valeria Avina and theater and film producer Veronica Caicedo spoke to PIX11 News about The ONE Festival theater performances.

Visit The ONE Festival’s website for more information.