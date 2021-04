NEW YORK — The incomparable Billie Holiday was born on April 7, 1915.

On Holiday’s birthday, PIX11 News’ Ojinika Obiekwe caught up with award-winning actress and singer Andra Day, who has put the jazz legend’s life into the spotlight in the 2021 film “The United States vs. Billie Holiday.”

Day, who won a Golden Globe for her role in the movie, is also nominated for an Oscar for her work.

Catch the film, which is currently streaming on Hulu.