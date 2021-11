Most known for her role as Valerie on “Riverdale,” Hayley Law plays Mary – a woman who gives an open marriage a try – in “Mark, Mary & Some Other People.”

“Mark, Mary & Some Other People” won the best screenplay award at this summer’s 2021 Tribeca Film Festival.

Law breaks down her thoughts on the movie with PIX11 Morning News’ Oji.

