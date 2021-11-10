Skip to content
PIX11
New York, NY
65°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Watch Live
News
Local News
Brooklyn
Bronx
Long Island
Manhattan
New Jersey
Northern Suburbs
Queens
Staten Island
Coronavirus
Crime
The Missing
PIX on Politics
New York Elections
New Jersey Elections
Reopening Schools
Traffic
Marijuana legalization in NY, NJ
Monica Makes It Happen
National News
Top Stories
Father sentenced for leaving girl in burning car
Video
Diabetic HS cheerleader overcomes COVID, MIS-C
Video
Food banks across US struggling to feed hungry amid surging prices
Read it: AG releases transcripts from investigation into Cuomo sexual harassment allegations
Weather
Interactive Radar
Daily and Hourly Forecast
Maps and Radar
Weather Science
Weather Alerts
Beat The Heat
Mr. G
Byron Miranda
Stacy-Ann Gooden
Morning News
Hazel Sanchez
Dan Mannarino
John Muller
Ojinika Obiekwe
Ben Aaron
Marysol Castro
Byron Miranda
Top Stories
Real to reel with Phaedra Parks
Video
Top Stories
Dog fostering: Muddy Paws Rescue explains process, how to help
Video
Top Stories
‘Star Trek: Discovery’ star David Ajala talks new season, Comic Con and more
Video
‘I have confidence in Eric’: Shea on rumors of mayor-elect’s new NYPD commissioner picks
Video
Holiday travel tips
Video
Comedian Gary Gulman talks NY Comedy Festival show at Carnegie Hall
Video
Sports
NY Blitz
China 2022
The Big Game
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Top Stories
Mike White to start at QB for Jets against Bills on Sunday
Top Stories
Mets’ Alderson claims New York a deterrent in GM search
Top Stories
Ex-Met lefty Feliciano, led MLB 3 times in games, dies at 45
Durant scores 31 points, Nets beat Raptors for 5th straight
See it: Tens of thousands run through NYC for return of annual marathon
Video
Rodgers defends unvaccinated status after catching COVID-19
Community
Changemakers
It’s a G Thing
The Broadway Show
Veterans Voices
Calendar
About
About Us
Contact PIX11
PIX11 News Team
PIX11 TV Listings
Where to find PIX11
Newsletters
PIX11 News App
Press Releases
Report It!
Sharing media with PIX11
Advertise With Us!
PIX11 Careers
Post a Job
Find a Job
PIX11 Partners
Advertise With Us!
Marysol Castro
BestReviews
Regional News Partners
Top Stories
Brad’s Deals tips on Black Friday must-haves
Video
Top Stories
Foster Grant: Holiday gifts for the whole family
Video
Top Stories
Lapiplasty® a new innovative bunion procedure
Video
Holiday safety tips for shopping online
Video
Spooky fall must-haves
Video
Best baby shower gifts to give
Video
Search
Search
Search
Real to reel with Phaedra Parks
The O List
by:
Ojinika Obiekwe
,
Marcia Parris
Posted:
Nov 10, 2021 / 11:12 AM EST
/
Updated:
Nov 10, 2021 / 11:41 AM EST
Oji gets real to reel with Phaedra Parks.
Close Modal
Suggest a Correction
Your name
(required)
Your email
(required)
Report a typo or grammatical error
(required)
Submit
Suggest a Correction
Latest PIX11 Morning News Video
Real to reel with Phaedra Parks
Video
Dog fostering: Muddy Paws Rescue explains process, how to help
Video
'Star Trek: Discovery' star David Ajala talks new season, Comic Con, more
Video
"I have confidence in Eric": Shea on rumors of Adams' NYPD commissioner pick
Video
Holiday travel tips
Video
Comedian Gary Gulman talks Carnegie Hall stand-up show for NY Comedy Festival
Video
More PIX11 Morning News
Connect with PIX11 Online
Trending Stories
NY COVID latest: Wednesday, November 10, 2021
Video
FBI asks JaShyah Moore’s mom for polygraph, takes DNA swab
Video
Queens school closes due to COVID outbreak: DOE
Video
Florida cops apprehend alleged killer who shot Crown Heights woman: NYPD
Video
Men in NYPD apparel tie up BX homeowners, steal BMW: sources
Video
Fire breaks out at BK construction site
L.E.S. toddler's death ruled a homicide after drugs found in system: NYPD
MTA restarts bus route redesigns that will impact millions
Video
Don't Miss
Where to find New York’s Very Own
Domestic violence resources nationwide, including tri-state area
After Ida: Resources for those impacted by historic flood waters in NY, NJ
Video
Key to NYC Pass: Full list of places with COVID vaccine mandate
There’s an app for that: Ways to prove your vaccination status on your smartphone in NY, NJ
Video