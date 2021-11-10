Real to reel with Phaedra Parks

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) -- A South Carolina man received a 28-year prison sentence Tuesday for leaving his 19-month-old daughter to die in a burning car while he fled the scene to avoid a police pursuit in April 2019.

Imhotep Norman, 28, of Spartanburg, pleaded guilty to homicide by child abuse, failure to stop for a blue light and siren, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, trafficking methamphetamine and possession of with intent to distribute amphetamine, possession of oxycodone, and possession of Xanax.