Making move music with KT Tunstall

She’s an award-winning Scottish singer and songwriter whose debut album “Eye to the Telescope” made some noise around the world.

KT Tunstall has written dozens of hits and she’s also a talented composer – expanding her talents to the big screen.

She recently composed the music for “Chasing Wonders,” a movie filmed over five years about a boy who takes off on an adventure through Australia and Spain to try and find the magical Emu Plains.

The “Chasing Wonders” album is available anywhere music is sold.

Hear more about what she’s up to in the video above.

