BD Wong’s Broadway debut in “M. Butterfly” earned him all five major New York theater awards, including The tony award. He is the only actor ever to do so. On next week’s episode of “Awkwifina is Nora from Queens,” we will see that greatness in front and behind the camera.

Alan Kim guest stars in the episode, directed by Wong.

Wong has shined in roles on “Oz,” “Law and Order SVU” and “Mr. Robot.”

Watch the video above for Oji’s interview with him.