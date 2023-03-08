New York (PIX11) The musical ‘Titanique’ continues to leave audiences with tears of laughter and joy. It is loosely based off the movie ‘Titanic’ and it is told through music and the memory of singer Celine Dion. The premise of the story is that she was actually on the boat. ‘Titanique’ is described as very funny, sensational, hilarious, and deranged.

Actor, singer, and dancer Mark Evans takes on the role of the Villain of the show ‘Cal’. Before Mark was offered the role on the production, he saw it for himself and loved it. It was a no-brainer for him to accept the role when he was offered. Evans shares that ‘Titanique’ brings audiences together. He even says that if someone sees the show more than once will most likely have a different experience due to the amount of improv.

Mark was also apart of a solo cabaret ‘Hide and Seek’ that is deep and personal and it tells his life story in memoir style. It follows the story of him growing up queer in a straight world. He received positive feedback from audiences.

‘Titanique’ win run until May 14th at Daryl Roth Theatre in Union Square. Get tickets at titaniquemusical.com