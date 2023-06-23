New York (PIX11) Over 50 years ago, the children’s show ‘The Magic Garden’ was introduced on WPIX TV. It ran for 12 and a half years from 1972 to 1984. Four days a week, two women Carole Demas and Paula Janis entertained young viewers. They introduced a cast of puppets, played games, had colorful props, and taught life lessons with singing. Kids also couldn’t wait for their names to be called at the end of the show with their roll call.

Carole and Paula performed their famous ‘Hello Song’ for Dan and Hazel.

An animated version of ‘The Magic Garden’ is coming soon. And for the fan, there’s not merch available on their website shopmagicgarden.com.