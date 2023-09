New York (PIX11) Legendary rapper Biz Markie may be gone but has not been forgotten. His wife Tara Hall is the executive director of Biz Markie’s Just A Friend Foundation. She also launched the Biz Markie’s Emergency Food Bank to help foster families. Markie grew up in the foster care system.

There is also a documentary on the rapper ‘All Up In The Biz.’ It will feature rare footage of the late rapper showcasing his life and legacy. The documentary is streaming now on Paramount+.