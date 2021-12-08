“The Korean Vegan” uses cooking videos on social media to share stories about life, culture & race

Joanne Lee Molinaro was a high-powered attorney for years before a cooking video she posted on her TikTok account, The Korean Vegan, launched her life in a new direction. Now Joanne Has More Than 3 Million Follows Across Her social media platforms. Her videos combine Korean cooking with incredibly personal stories about her life, culture, and family. She has a new book out, The Korean Vegan Cookbook: Reflections and Recipes from Omma’s Kitchen. PIX11’s Marysol Castro talked to Joanne about her journey and her new book which is part cookbook, part memoir. 

