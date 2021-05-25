The Knowledge House: Bronx organization working to close digital divide

NEW YORK — One of the lessons we’ve all learned from COVID is how essential technology is in our everyday lives. We also saw that not everyone has the same access to those digital tools.

Bronx organization The Knowledge House is working to close the digital divide in underserved communities and create a talent pipeline of techies.

Co-founder and CEO Jerelyn Rodriguez, along with program graduate Quiana Berry, spoke to the PIX11 Morning News about how the program started, the increase they saw during the pandemic and some real-life success stories.

