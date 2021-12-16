‘The Knickerbocker Suite’: An NYC spin on a classic holiday ballet

NEW YORK — The sights and sounds of the Big Apple shine through in “The Knickerbocker Suite,” a ballet that puts a New York City spin on the classic holiday tale of “The Nutcracker.”

Dancers from the Manhattan Youth Ballet, joined by Director Erin Fogarty, joined the PIX11 Morning News for a performance on PIX Plaza on Thursday morning, Dec. 16.

Performances of “The Knickerbocker Suite” continue Thursday through Sunday at the Manhattan Movement and Arts Center.

Head to ManhattanYouthBallet.org now for more information and tickets.

