NEW YORK (PIX11) – Before there was PlayStation, X-Box, and the Nintendo Switch there was a game that could only be played on WPIX, called PIX.

On Thursday, WPIX celebrated its 75th anniversary on the air. So we took a trip down memory lane, and who better to join us on the journey than Ron Simon, the curator at the Paley Center for Media.

Darlene Love also helped the PIX11 Morning News team celebrate WPIX’s 75th anniversary with a special song and some birthday cake.