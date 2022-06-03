NEW YORK (PIX11) — It’s all for the culture.

Set Free Richardson depicted the inextricable link between hip-hop and basketball culture in his new documentary “The Greatest Mixtape Ever.” He joined PIX11 Morning News to talk about the film.

“Once the mixtape came and showed music, hip-hop and basketball altogether in a product, that was the magnifying glass, Richardson said. “It’s always been there; it just finally got packaged for the world to see.”

The documentary can be viewed on ESPN.

Watch the video player above for the full interview.