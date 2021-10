It’s October, and the Hudson Valley’s most electrifying event is happening!

Ben Aaron visited Van Cortlandt Manor, where they’re hosting the Great Jack O’Lantern Blaze — a breathtaking display of more than 7,000 illuminated jack o’lanterns.

Each jack o’lantern is designed and hand carved on site, and Ben got an up-close look at what people can expect when they visit.

Tickets are limited. Visit the Hudson Valley website for tickets and more information.