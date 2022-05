La familia is back!

The Garcias on HBO Max highlights a fictional Latino family, played by actual Latino actors. The family comedy is a reboot of the 2000s Nickelodeon show, The Brothers Garcia. In the new series, the Garcias are all grown up with families of their own.

PIX11’s Marysol Castro caught up with the show’s creator, Jeff Valdez, along with some of the stars of the show, Nitzia Chama, Robert Gonzalez, and Charlie Foster.