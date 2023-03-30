New York (PIX11) Just when fans thought it was over, the comedy series ‘Party Down’ has been brought back for another season. The first two seasons of the series followed six Hollywood dreamers who were trying to make ends meet while working for a Los Angeles catering company. Season 3 brings us back to ‘Party Down Catering’ 10 years later.

There are some returning faces to the cast who are much older and wiser. Ken Marino and Jane Lynch are back and having a great time working on the show. They had fond memories of the first season saying how they always looked forward to the next script.

There are newbies joining the staff of the fictitious catering company and they were not prepared for how messy ‘Party Down’can be.

‘Party Down’ airs on Starz and streaming on the Starz app.