New York (PIX11) It’s time to play ‘The Game’ once again and the second season plans on doubling the drama and the laughter.

‘The Game’ depicts a modern day look at black culture through professional football. The show tackles issues in racism, classism, sexism, the fight for fame, respect and love. Wendy Raquel Robinson and Hosea Chanchez will continue their roles on the show as ‘Tasha Mack’ and ‘Malik Wright’ while serving as the executive producers.

Wendy expresses how much Paramount+ gave the show a boost and taking it to new levels after it has been on 3 different networks. According to the stars, viewers can expect a lot of secrets will come to light this season and will also have surprise fan favorites returning.

Season 2 of ‘The Game’ streams on Paramount+ on December 15, 2022.