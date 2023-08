NEW YORK (PIX11) – The fate of Rikers Island is in the hands of a federal judge Thursday, who will start hearing arguments on whether or not the jail should be taken over by the feds.

Henry Robinson, who spent three months on Rikers Island, and Melanie Dominguez, the lead organizer at the Katal Center for Equity, Health and Justice, discuss why the jail needs to be closed for good.

Watch the video player for more on this story.