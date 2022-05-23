Today we’re celebrating junk food!

It can be a source of pleasure, indulgence and even community.

Bon Appetit takes a deep dive into junk food, including the biggest myths and promises of fruit snacks, paleo brownies, and much more.

But today, the senior editor from Bon Appetit, Mackenzie Fegan, is going to show us the future of junk food which includes many delicious items.

And if you’re looking for new, fresh recipes pick up the the summer issue of Bon Appetit.

