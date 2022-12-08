New York (PIX11) Actress Liza Lapira knows how to keep busy and showing up on screens. ‘The Equalizer’ star expressed how much she loves working on the series with Queen Latifah and the rest of the cast. She praises the show’s writers for their scripts tackling today’s issues such as Asian hate and guns on the street.

Liza plans on bringing the merry to the Christmas season with her upcoming holiday movie. She will star in ‘Must Love Christmas’ with Neal Bledsoe. The story follows her character who is a novelist. She gets caught up in a love triangle between her childhood crush and a reporter.

‘Must Love Christmas’ debut on Sunday December 12th at 9pm on CBS and will also available on Paramount+.