New York (PIX11) Actor, musician, filmmaker Adam Goldberg has been hacking his way around New York and New Jersey on the series ‘The Equalizer’. The crime drama follows a mysterious woman ‘Robyn McCall’ who uses her extensive skills to help people with nowhere to turn. Adam takes on the role of ‘Harry.’ the computer hacker who faked his death with the help of ‘Robyn’.

So far his time on the show has been a great experience. One of the benefits of playing ‘Harry’ is it keeps him Intellectually nimble. There’s an episode this season which features him in a big way. His character ‘Harry’ must track down people participating in anti-Semitic attacks.

New episodes of ‘The Equalizer’ premiere Sunday nights on CBS at 8pm.