NEW YORK (PIX11) — For Italians, the only difference between Thanksgiving dinner and Sunday dinner is the turkey and stuffing.

Italian classics like meatballs, garlic bread, and eggplant are all typically served on the holiday. However, there is some debate if lasagna belongs on the Thanksgiving table, but Chef Glenn Rolnick from Carmine’s Restaurant believes it’s a must.

“I personally think it belongs,” he said. “It’s Italian. It’s lasagna. Let’s dig in.”

Rolnick dished on other Italian faves on PIX11 Morning News Tuesday. Watch the full interview in the video player above.