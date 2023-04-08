New York (PIX11) ‘The Daily Show’s’ Dulcé Sloan, who was voted amongst the top 10 comedians to watch by Variety Magazine, is now a part of The CW family. She hosts the new comedy competition series ‘The Great American Joke Off.’ The show features teams telling as many quick jokes as possible on given categories.

Dulcé has been having a great time on the show working with different comedians and their styles. She scores the jokes and determines which team was the funniest at the end of the episode.

She will also guest host ‘The Daily Show’ May 1st – 4th, 2023. ‘The Great American Joke Off’ airs on The CW March 31, 2023.