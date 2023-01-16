New York (PIX11) EPIX’s award winning series ‘Godfather Of Harlem’ is back for season 3. The series starring Forest Whitaker is inspired by infamous crime boss Bumpy Johnson during the civil rights movement. Season 3 follows Bumpy Johnson as he continues to battle for control of Harlem.

Ilfenesh Hadera who portrays ‘Mayme Johnson’ on the show describes Bumpy as a beautiful man who was flawed. For example, he pumped drugs into the neighborhood and served turkeys to the community on Thanksgiving.

Antoinette Crowe-Legacy takes on the role of his daughter ‘Elise Johnson.’ She says there’s going be a lot of changes in the characters that’s going to both be scary and exciting.

The first episode of season 3 of ‘Godfather Of Harlem’ premieres January 15, 2023 on MGM+, formerly EPIX.