‘The Black Fairy Godmother’: Simone Gordon talks foundation, giving back

NEW YORK — More than seven years ago, Simone Gordon had no job, no money and was raising a non-verbal child with autism all on her own.

After applying to countless programs for assistance and getting nowhere, she turned to social media for help.

It may have been the smartest decision she ever made because it didn’t take long for people to come to her rescue.

She didn’t have much, but people’s generosity inspired her to turn around and pay it forward.

Her work hasn’t gone unnoticed by the many women she’s helped.

Gordon has since been given the nickname “Black Fairy Godmother.”

Gordon spoke with PIX11 News to discuss her journey and how the power of social media changed her life.

She also discusses her upcoming fundraising event and how people can make a difference.

For more information, visit TheBlackFairyGodmother.org or visit their Instagram page.