What will be some of the most popular toys this year?
Madeleine Buckley, Senior Editor with The Toy Insider, showed PIX11 Morning News which toys will be at the top of kids’ wish lists, and also unveiled some never before seen toy prototypes.
by: Kirstin Cole, Dan Mannarino, Allie Jasinski
Posted:
Updated:
by: Kirstin Cole, Dan Mannarino, Allie Jasinski
Posted:
Updated:
What will be some of the most popular toys this year?
Madeleine Buckley, Senior Editor with The Toy Insider, showed PIX11 Morning News which toys will be at the top of kids’ wish lists, and also unveiled some never before seen toy prototypes.