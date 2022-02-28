One-third of Americans get less than six hours of sleep a night! So if you need a little shut-eye today go for it! It’s “Naitonal Public Sleeping Day.” Which means take a nap where you feel fit.
Joining us this morning is Dr. Michael Breus, one of the top sleep specialists in the country, who addresses the benefits of a nap, why some people nap while others don’t, and how long should you nap to reap the benefits.
You can get more tips from Dr. Breus in his book, ‘Energize.”
