Ballet may look glamorous and effortless, but really, it’s a grueling discipline and a career that is both mentally and physically demanding.

It’s a balancing Principal Ballerina with the New York City Ballet Megan Fairchild understands.

Currently performing in the “Nutcracker,” Fairchild recently released a book “The Ballerina Mindset” and spoke with the PIX11 Morning News about prioritizing mental health while also pursuing her goals.