New York (PIX11) The 65th Grammy Awards may have come and gone, but it was nothing short of historical. Now with 32 Grammy’s, Beyonce has more hardware than any music artist. Kim Petras became the first queer woman to win a statuette. One of the biggest moments of the night came when multiple performers participated in a tribute to the 50th anniversary of Hip Hop. Ralphie Aversa, host of USA Today’s “Entertain This!,” woke up early in L.A. to join the PIX11 Morning News for a recap of the biggest night in music.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction