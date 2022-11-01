The Bushwick Film Festival is here and it’s back to normal. The 15th annual event is fully in person. After 2 years of virtual and hybrid presentations, the screenings will only be live.

CEO and Founder Kweighbaye Kotee expresses that while over 1000 films from 40 countries are submitted for entry only about 100 independent films will be featured.

Also on tap this year — special events, panels, and metaverse experiences. The Bushwick Film Festival runs from November 1st through November 7th. For more information and tickets, visit bushwickfilmfestival.com.