‘That New Mom Life’: Podcast has real-life conversations about the postpartum experience

PIX11 Morning News

Barbara Prempeh

Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK — Becoming a new mom can be both an exciting and scary time.

To help bring awareness about the first months of motherhood, Parents.com released a new podcast that features real-life conversations about the postpartum experience.

Grace Bastidas, editor-in-chief of Parents Latina Magazine, and Desiree Fortin, founder of The Perfect Mom blog, host the podcast “That New Mom Life” and spoke to PIX11 about what motherhood has been like for them and what topics will be discussed in upcoming episodes.

