NEW YORK (PIX11) — This year, Thanksgiving travel is expected to come close to pre-pandemic levels and could be the third-busiest travel day ever, according to AAA.

Between Tuesday and Thursday, about 55 million people will travel. Most will drive, but many folks will also take trains, planes, buses, and even cruise ships to their holiday destination, according to AAA.

“The total number of travelers is about 98% to 99% of pre-pandemic levels in 2019,” said Robert Sinclair, AAA Northeast spokesperson. “2005 was the busiest Thanksgiving ever, 2019 was second and this year will be the third highest.”

The most traffic is expected on the Staten Island Expressway, Belt Parkway, and Long Island Expressway. The best time to hit the road is actually Thanksgiving morning so travelers can avoid commuters and other travelers Wednesday night, Sinclair said. Wednesday afternoon is the worst time, he added.

About 4.5 million people are expected to fly. Thanksgiving morning is also the best time to board a plane, Sinclair said.