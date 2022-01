NEW YORK (PIX11) – Think about how much time you spend on your phone everyday. Specifically, think about how you hold your phone.

Rather than holding it up in front of your face, you may be looking down at your screen. That can strain your neck and potentially cause problems over time.

Dr. Karena Wu, physical therapist and owner of Activecare Physical Therapy spoke with the PIX11 Morning News to discuss “text neck” and what exercises can be done to help counter the tension it causes.