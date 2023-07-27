New York (PIX11) Wine isn’t the only thing that can be used in the kitchen to add a little extra spice to your food. Tequila makes a great flavor option. Nicole Young, food and beverage enthusiast and CEO of Frisky Whiskey, stops by PIX11 with some Tequila infused sauces and cocktails.

Smokey tequila bbq sauce

Ingredients

1 15 oz can tomato sauce

1 tbsp Dijon mustard

2.5 Tbsps of agave

1.2 oz añejo tequila

2 tbsps apple cider vinegar

1 tbsp smoked paprika

2 tsp chipotle powder

Splash of fresh lime juice

Salt and pepper to taste

Add ingredients to a smell saucepan, whisk smooth and simmer on low heat for 35 mins.

Miso tequila dressing

1 tbsp miso paste

2 tbsps mayo

3 oz orange juice

3 oz olive oil

2 tsp apple cider vinegar

1/2 oz añejo tequila

1 tsp dried parsley

Salt and pepper to taste

Add ingredients to a medium size bowl and whisk vigorously until the mixture is smooth. Refrigerate until ready to use.

Ranch water cocktails

Classic ranch water

1.5 oz Silver Tequila

.75 oz lime juice

12 oz sparkling mineral water

For flavored ranch water add 1 oz of either fresh grape purée or pineapple juice

Spiked stone fruit milk shake

2 cups vanilla ice cream

1/2 cup peach/mango purée

2 oz silver tequila

Pinch cayenne pepper

Blend smooth, garnish with a dash of cayenne and fresh mint