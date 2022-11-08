New York (PIX11) With the first season of ‘Tell Me Lies’ wrapped, actress Alicia Crowder expresses what it was like playing her character ‘Diana’ on the series. She also explains the show’s love triangle with ‘Stephen,’ ‘Diana,’ and ‘Lucy.’

Alicia’s next role will be off-Broadway in the Lincoln Center Theater production of ‘Becky Nurse of Salem.’ Her character ‘Gail’ is the granddaughter of ‘Rebecca Nurse’ — a woman who was hung during the Salem witch trials.

‘Becky Nurse of Salem’ begins previews on November 8, and opens December 4 at the Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater. For additional information and tickets, go to www.lct.org.