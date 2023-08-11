NEW YORK (PIX11) – The teen accused of fatally stabbing O’Shae Sibley at a Brooklyn gas station will be arraigned Friday.

Dimitri Popov, 17, is expected to appear at Kings County Supreme Court just days after Sibley’s funeral in Philadelphia. A grand jury indicted Popov on murder as a hate crime Thursday.

According to the criminal complaint, Popov made homophobic and racist comments before allegedly stabbing Sibley. Witnesses said 28-year-old Sibley was dancing shirtless to Beyoncé at the time.

Popov allegedly said it went against his Muslim faith, according to the complaint. The Brooklyn District Attorney said it’s prosecuting the case as a hate crime.

Sibley was a professional dancer. His sisters told PIX11 News they want Popov and the friends he was with to take ownership of what happened.

Popov could face 20 to 25 years to life in prison if convicted.