Teen prodigy painter Tyler Gordon talks new book, overcoming obstacles

Last year, 15-year-old Tyler Gordon‘s portrait of Vice President Kamala Harris earned him a call from the VP herself.

It didn’t stop there because Gordon now has a new book featuring 30 of his portraits of icons he says inspire him and inspire the world.

“We Can: Portraits of Power” is out Sept. 28 from Macmillan Books.

He spoke with the PIX11 Morning News on Friday about the book and his incredible art, how he found his calling and how he has overcome obstacles as a child.

Gordon was born deaf and underwent a surgery to get partial hearing back as a young boy. However, he said it left him with a stutter.

“I used to get teased and bullied a lot about it,” the talented teen told PIX11.

Gordon also currently has an outdoor exhibit in Tribeca that’s still on display, while also on tour with violinist Damien Escobar.

