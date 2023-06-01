New York (PIX11) Emmy-nominated actor and comedian Nick Mohammed continues to play the man who people love to hate, ‘Nathan Shelley,’ on the dramedy ‘Ted Lasso.’ Following ‘Nate The Great’s’ betrayal to ‘Ted’ at the end of season 2, he has aligned himself with the rival team. Fans were once behind ‘Nate’ and now they’re even comparing him to ‘Darth Vader.’

Mohammed is having his first live U.S. performance and it is happening in the Big Apple. ‘Nick Mohammed is Mr. Swallow Double’ will feature his alter ego. ‘Mr. Swallow’ takes inspiration from a teacher of his past. The comedy show will take place at Town Hall on Friday, June 2, 2023 at 7:30am. For tickets visit ticketmaster.com.