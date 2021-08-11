NEW YORK — When it comes to teaching teens the basics of budgeting and understanding money, schools across the country are not scoring high marks.

Only 7 out of 50 states require a full semester class in high school about personal finance, according to the nonprofit Next Gen Personal Finance.

The organization offers free curriculum to teachers and schools across the country in order to improve access to personal finance education for students.

Yanely Espinal, director of educational outreach at Next Gen Personal Finance, spoke with PIX11’s Marysol Castro about the program and why learning about personal finance as a teen is so important.