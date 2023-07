New York (PIX11) Dr. Frank Sileo releases a new children’s book ‘Pride and Joy.’ It follows a girl named Joy who witnesses her brother being bullied for being gay. She learns how to be an ally to the LGBTQ+ community. Joy with her ally friends decides to bake pride and joy cookies to raise awareness.

Dr. Frank believes the story has a powerful message. It is important for children to see themselves and family represented in books.

‘Pride and Joy’ is available wherever books are sold.